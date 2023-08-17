Fans will get a closer at Rebel Moon at the Gamescom convention next week.
Rebel Moon writer and director Zack Snyder announced Thursday that the film's first teaser trailer will be shown at the event Aug. 22.
Snyder shared the news alongside a photo featuring a behind-the-scenes look at the new movie. The image shows Snyder inspecting a still of two spacecraft racing along an open field.
"Adding the final touches. The @RebelMoon teaser trailer will make its global debut live @Gamescom. See you there on Tuesday, August 22," he wrote.
Rebel Moon is an epic space opera inspired by Star Wars and Seven Samurai. The film follows Kora (Sofia Boutella), a deserter who rallies warriors from across the galaxy to fight against the tyrannical Imperium.
