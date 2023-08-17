Apple TV+ is introducing the new series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.

The streaming service shared first-look photos for the show Thursday featuring Kurt Russell Wyatt Russell and Anna Sawai.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is based on Legendary's MonsterVerse, a fictional universe featuring Godzilla, King Kong and other Toho Co. characters.

The new series takes place in the wake of a "thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking revelation that monsters are real."

"Monarch: Legacy of Monsters tracks two siblings following in their father's footsteps to uncover their family's connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch. Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw, taking place in the 1950s snd half a century later where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows," an official synopsis reads.

Kurt Russell plays an older version of Shaw, while his son Wyatt Russell portrays the younger version of the character.

Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, Joe Tippett and Elisa Lasowski also star.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is co-developed by Chris Black (Severance) and Matt Fraction (Hawkeye). Matt Shakman (WandaVision) directs the first two episodes.

The MonsterVerse also includes the titles Godzilla (2014), Kong: Skull Island (2017), Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019) and Godzilla vs. Kong (2021).