Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is based on Legendary's MonsterVerse, a fictional universe featuring Godzilla, King Kong and other Toho Co. characters.
The new series takes place in the wake of a "thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking revelation that monsters are real."
"Monarch: Legacy of Monsters tracks two siblings following in their father's footsteps to uncover their family's connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch. Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw, taking place in the 1950s snd half a century later where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows," an official synopsis reads.
