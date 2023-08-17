Horror series Chucky and SurrealEstate will return with new seasons in October.

USA Network announced premiere dates for Chucky Season 3 and SurrealEstate Season 2 in a press release Thursday.

Chucky is based on the Child's Play film series and is a sequel series to Cult of Chucky (2017). Brad Dourif reprises his voice role as the possessed doll Chucky, who commits a series of new murders after being purchased at a yard sale by New Jersey teenager Jake (Zackary Arthur).

Bji¶rgvin Arnarson and Alyvia Alyn Lind also star.

Chucky Season 3 premieres Oct. 4 at 9 p.m. EDT on USA Network and Syfy, with episodes to stream the next day on Peacock.

The SurrealEstate Season 2 premiere will follow Oct. 4 at 10 p.m. EDT on Syfy.

The Canadian series follows Luke Roman (Tim Rozon), a real estate agent who deals with haunted houses.

Sarah Levy, Adam Korson, Maurice Dean Wint, Savannah Basley and Tennille Read also star.