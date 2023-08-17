Horror series Chucky and SurrealEstate will return with new seasons in October.
ADVERTISEMENT
USA Network announced premiere dates for Chucky Season 3 and SurrealEstate Season 2 in a press release Thursday.
Chucky is based on the Child's Play film series and is a sequel series to Cult of Chucky (2017). Brad Dourif reprises his voice role as the possessed doll Chucky, who commits a series of new murders after being purchased at a yard sale by New Jersey teenager Jake (Zackary Arthur).
Copyright 2023 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.