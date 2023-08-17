FX has announced its full fall slate featuring American Horror Story: Delicate and Fargo Season 5.

The network shared a schedule and premiere dates for the new seasons of American Horror Story and Fargo, the limited series A Murder at the End of the World, and other series Thursday.

American Horror Story: Delicate will premiere Sept. 20 at 10 p.m. EDT on FX and stream the next day on Hulu. Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian and Cara Delevingne star in the new season of the horror anthology series.

The New York Times Presents: How to Fix a Pageant, a new installment in the documentary series, will premiere Sept. 29 at 10 p.m. and stream the next day on Hulu.

American Horror Stories will return Oct. 26 on Hulu with a four-episode Halloween event.

A Murder at the End of the World, a mystery series starring Emma Corrin as a Gen Z detective and hacker, will have a two-episode premiere Nov. 14 on Hulu.

Fargo Season 5 will have a two-episode premiere Nov. 21 at 10 p.m. on FX and stream the next day on Hulu. Juno Temple, Jon Hamm, Joe Keery, Sam Spruell, David Rysdahl and Jennifer Jason Leigh star in the new season.

FX shared the news alongside new posters for A Murder at the End of the World and Fargo Season 5.