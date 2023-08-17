Red, White & Royal Blue has become the No. 1 film globally on Prime Video following its release.

Prime Video said in a press release Wednesday that the film is its No. 1 movie worldwide and among its top three most-watched romantic comedy films of all time.

Red, White & Royal Blue is based on the Casey McQuiston novel of the same name. Matthew Lopez and Ted Malawer adapted the book, with Lopez also serving as director.

The new film follows the rivalry-turned-romance between Alex Claremont-Diaz (Taylor Zakhar Perez), the son of the president of the United States (Uma Thurman), and Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine), a British royal.

"Separated by an ocean, their long-running feud hasn't really been an issue, until a disastrous -- and very public -- altercation at a royal event becomes tabloid fodder, driving a potential wedge in U.S./British relations at the worst possible time. Going into damage-control mode, their families and handlers force the two rivals into a staged 'truce.' But as Alex and Henry's icy relationship unexpectedly begins to thaw into a tentative friendship, the friction that existed between them sparks something deeper than they ever expected," an official synopsis reads.

Red, White & Royal Blue premiered Aug. 11 on Prime Video. The film has received both critical and audience acclaim, with McQuiston's novel also moving to No. 14 on the Amazon Best Sellers list.

Lopez said in an interview with Teen Vogue published Wednesday that he would "love to do a sequel -- if we have the right story."