"The story of Doc Martin has resonated worldwide with its humanity, originality, and humor, and with Best Medicine coming to FOX, that eccentricity gets a small-town America spin, complete with idyllic charm and absurdity," Michael Thorn, president of FOX Television Network, said in a press release on Friday.
"Liz, Mark, Philippa, Ben, and Rodney have done a terrific job adapting this signature character for the Fox audience, especially in casting the terrifically talented Josh Charles as our lead."
Doc Martin followed the prickly titular surgeon, played by Martin Clunes, who relocates to rural Cornwall from London after he develops a phobia of blood.
The fish-out-of-water show ran for 10 seasons from 2004 to 2022.
Copyright 2025 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.