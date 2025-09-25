U.S. government and military officials scramble to thwart an impending nuclear attack in a 2-minute trailer for Kathryn Bigelow's new film, A House of Dynamite.

"When a single, unattributed missile is launched at the United States, a race begins to determine who is responsible and how to respond," a synopsis for the film said.

Idris Elba, Rebecca Ferguson, Gabriel Basso, Jared Harris, Tracy Letts, Anthony Ramos, Moses Ingram, Jonah Hauer-King, Greta Lee and Jason Clarke star in the movie, which is set to open theatrically on Oct. 10.

It will have its streaming premiere on Netflix Oct. 24.

Oscar winner Bigelow's work includes Point Break, The Hurt Locker and Zero Dark Thirty.