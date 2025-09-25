Starz announced Thursday that the new series Spartacus: House of Ashur will debut on the streaming platform Dec. 5.

The series, a spinoff of Spartacus: Blood and Sand from 2010, will be available only on the Starz app, along with streaming and on-demand platforms.

The network also released new images of the show starring Nick E. Tarabay as Ashur, Graham McTavis (Korris), Tenika Davis (Achillia) and Jordi Webber (Tarchon).

"No longer a slave, Ashur has clawed his way to power, owning the same ludus that once owned him," a synopsis of the series reads. "But ruling a band of merciless gladiators is child's play compared to surfing the savage world of Roman politics -- a cutthroat game in which betrayal isn't a sin.

"He flips tradition on its head by unleashing Achillia, a fierce and powerful gladiatrix eager to prove herself worthy in a man's world. Together, they ignite a new kind of spectacle that shocks, disrupts and offends the elite with every drop of blood."

Spartacus: House of Ashur is the fifth installment of Starz's Spartacus franchise, which includes Spartacus: Blood and Sand (2010), Spartacus: Gods of the Arena (2011), Spartacus: Vengeance (2012), and Spartacus: War of the Damned (2013).