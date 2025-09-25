Pop music superstar Taylor Swift is scheduled to appear on the Oct. 6 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote her album The Life of a Showgirl.

ADVERTISEMENT

Swift is scheduled to make her seventh appearance on the late night series three days after the new album's release.

Fallon teased the appearance with a video posted to social media that depicts the host playing roulette, uttering the line, "baby, that's show business for you" and walking past a group of Las Vegas-style showgirls.

Fallon's line references Swift's song, "And, baby, that's show business for you," and the video's caption, "Not a lot going on at the moment," references a T-shirt the singer wore in her music video for the song "22."

The Oct. 6 episode of The Tonight Show is also scheduled to feature an appearance by Keri Russell, star of The Diplomat, and musical guest The Format.