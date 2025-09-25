Sony Pictures Home Entertainment announced Thursday that the original 1997 Anaconda will be released in 4K. The 4K UHD version is available Dec. 9.

The studio released a trailer for a reboot of Anaconda last week starring Jack Black and Paul Rudd as fans of the 1997 film trying to make their own remake.

The 4K release coincides with the new film's Dec. 25 release date. The 4K is restored from the original camera negative.

The 1997 original starred Jennifer Lopez, Ice Cube, Eric Stoltz, Jonathan Hyde, Kari Wuhrer and Owen Wilson as a documentary crew in the Amazon. Their guide (Jon Voight) leads them in the path of an anaconda he is hunting.

The 4K UHD also includes interviews with director Luis Llosa and co-writer Hans Bauer, deleted and extended scenes, and the theatrical trailer.

Anaconda spawned the 2004 sequel Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid and two Sci-Fi Channel sequels, 2008's Anaconda 3: Offspring and 2009's Anacondas: Trail of Blood. The channel also aired 2015's Lake Placid vs. Anaconda.