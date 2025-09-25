Vertical on Thursday released its first trailer for the psychological thriller The Astronaut, starring Kate Mara.

Mara plays Capt. Sam Walker, an astronaut who crash lands back on Earth, lucky to survive. She's placed in quarantine at a remote house to undergo rehabilitation and testing.

"As disturbing events unfold, she fears that something extraterrestrial has followed her home," a synopsis of the film reads.

The film, written and directed by Jess Varley, also stars Laurence Fishburne, Gabriel Luna, Ivana Milicevic and Macy Gray.

The Astronaut debuted at the South by Southwest Film & TV Festival in March and is expected to hit theaters Oct. 17.