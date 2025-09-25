'Avatar: Fire and Ash' gets action-packed new trailer
UPI News Service, 09/25/2025
Disney released a new 2 1/2-minute trailer for Avatar: Fire and Ash on Thursday.
"With Avatar: Fire and Ash, James Cameron takes audiences back to Pandora in an immersive new adventure with Marine turned Na'vi leader Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Na'vi warrior Neytiri (Zoe Saldai±a), and the Sully family," a message accompanying the preview said.
Directed by Cameron and written by Cameron, Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver, the sci-fi film is set for theatrical release on Dec. 19.
