Disney released a new 2 1/2-minute trailer for Avatar: Fire and Ash on Thursday.

"With Avatar: Fire and Ash, James Cameron takes audiences back to Pandora in an immersive new adventure with Marine turned Na'vi leader Jake Sully ( Sam Worthington ), Na'vi warrior Neytiri (Zoe Saldai±a), and the Sully family," a message accompanying the preview said.

Directed by Cameron and written by Cameron, Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver, the sci-fi film is set for theatrical release on Dec. 19.

It stars Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Oona Chaplin, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, David Thewlis, Jemaine Clement, Giovanni Ribisi, Britain Dalton, Jamie Flatters, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Jack Champion, Brendan Cowell, Bailey Bass, Filip Geljo, Duane Evans, Jr. and Kate Winslet.

Fire and Ash is the sequel to 2009's Avatar and 2022's Avatar: The Way of Water.