Production on screwball comedy Spaceballs 2 began Thursday as the cast, including Rick Moranis, Bill Pullman and Daphne Zuniga, gathered for their first table read, Amazon MGM Studios announced.

The studio released a photo of the cast gathered for the read. Moranis has come out of a decades-long retirement to reprise his role as Dark Helmet, joined by Bill Pullman as Lone Star and Zuniga as Princess Vespa.

Joining the cast for the sequel are Josh Gad, Keke Palmer and Lewis Pullman.

Mel Brooks, who wrote, directed and produced the original 1987 Spaceballs movie, is returning in his roles as Yogurt and President Skroob. He's also producing and wrote the script alongside Gad, Benji Samit and Dan Hernandez.

Amazon MGM Studios also announced Anthony Carrigan is joining the cast, and George Wyner will return as Colonel Sandurz from the original movie.