Lionsgate released a new trailer for Gerard Butler's upcoming thriller, Greenland 2: Migration, on Thursday.

The sequel to 2020's Greenland follows the Garrity family -- played by Butler, Morena Baccarin and Roman Griffin Davis -- as they leave the safety of their Greenland bunker to explore what's left of the world after a cataclysmic comet strike.

The 2-minute preview shows the survivors suffering cabin fever and trying to figure out if there are any "safe zones" with breathable air and drinkable water before they head out into the post-apocalyptic landscape.

The cast also includes Amber Rose Revah, Sophie Thompson, Trond Fausa Aurvag and William Abadie.

Ric Roman Waugh directed the movie, which is set for theatrical release Jan. 9.