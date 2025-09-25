PlayStation and developer Insomniac Games have released a new gameplay trailer for their upcoming superhero epic, Wolverine.

Wolverine violently slices and dices through enemies in the clip released Wednesday during PlayStation's livestreamed State of Play showcase.

The trailer showed how Wolverine will be a mature, bloody game for adults that takes players across the globe with levels based on Madripoor, Canada and Tokyo.

Wolverine also encounters his nemesis Omega Red and the shape-shifting Mystique in the trailer.

Actor Liam McIntyre portrays Wolverine/Logan in the game. Wolverine is on a journey to discover the secrets of his dark past.

Wolverine will claw its way onto PlayStation 5 in fall 2026. Insomniac Games previously worked on a series of Spider-Man games, with Spider-Man 2 releasing in 2023.

Insomniac Games will discuss more about Wolverine in Spring 2026. The cover of the game was also released featuring the X-Men hero in his classic yellow costume.