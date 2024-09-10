Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Uprising.

The streaming service shared a teaser for the movie Monday featuring Gang Dong-won (Peninsula) and Park Jeong-min (Hellbound).

Uprising is a South Korean drama directed by Kim Sang-man and co-written and produced by Oldboy director Park Chan-wook. The film takes place during the Joseon era and "examines how the chaos of war impacts the personal relationship between two childhood friends who become enemies," according to Netflix's Tudum.

"In the Joseon Dynasty, two friends who grew up together -- one the master (Park) and one the servant (Gang) -- reunite post-war as enemies on opposing sides," an official description reads.

Cha Seung-won (Night in Paradise), Kim Shin-rock (Hellbound), Jin Sun-kyu (Space Sweepers) and Jung Sung-il (The Glory) also star.

Uprising premieres Oct. 11 on Netflix.

Other upcoming South Korean content includes Squid Game Season 2 and Hellbound Season 2.