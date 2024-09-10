The Apprentice explores Trump's early career in real estate in New York in the 1970s and '80s, and focuses on his relationship with attorney Roy Cohn (Jeremy Strong).
"A young Donald Trump (Stan), eager to make his name as a hungry second son of a wealthy family in 1970s New York, comes under the spell of Roy Cohn (Strong), the cutthroat attorney who would help create the Donald Trump we know today. Cohn sees in Trump the perfect protege -- someone with raw ambition, a hunger for success, and a willingness to do whatever it takes to win," an official synopsis reads.
In the trailer, Cohn teaches Trump his rules for winning, which include to always "claim victory and never admit defeat."
"You have to be willing to do anything to anyone to win," he instructs.
