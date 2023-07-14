A haunted house inspired by the sci-fi horror series, Stranger Things, is being set up this September at Universal Resort Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Halloween Horror Nights attraction -- which will run through Nov. 4 -- will focus on Vecna, the supernatural villain Jamie Campbell Bower played in Season 4 of the iconic Netflix show.

Vecna was last seen terrorizing the citizens of 1980s Hawkins, Indiana, when he tried to destroy the barrier between the Upside Down dimension and the real world.

"From the opening shots of Stranger Things 4, Episode 1, we knew this was meant to be an experience at Halloween Horror Nights," John Murdy, executive producer of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood, said in a statement Thursday.

Lora Sauls, assistant director of creative development and show direction at Universal Orlando Resort, added, "We're excited for our fans to live Vecna's curse as we recreate the iconic and terrifying moments from the show."