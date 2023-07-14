Supermodel and TV personality Karlie Kloss has given birth to her second child with her husband, financier Joshua Kushner.

Kushner posted a photo of their sleeping newborn, who is wearing a tiny blue hat, on his Instagram page Thursday.

He wrote, "Welcome," with Earth and heart emojis, alongside the child's birthdate of "7.11.23."

Kushner did not offer any other details about the baby.

Oscar-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow and technology giant Mark Zuckerberg responded to the news with heart emojis, while Kate Hudson echoed Kushner's, "Welcome!"

Kloss and Kushner have been married since 2018. They also have a 3-year-son named Levi.

The couple announced Kloss' second pregnancy in May at the Met Gala in New York City.

"This is the first time I'm sharing the news, so it's so special," Kloss, who was sporting a noticeable baby bump, told the TODAY show's Sheinelle Jones on the red carpet. "I couldn't imagine a more special place."

