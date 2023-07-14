Kloss and Kushner have been married since 2018. They also have a 3-year-son named Levi.
The couple announced Kloss' second pregnancy in May at the Met Gala in New York City.
"This is the first time I'm sharing the news, so it's so special," Kloss, who was sporting a noticeable baby bump, told the TODAY show's Sheinelle Jones on the red carpet. "I couldn't imagine a more special place."
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
Kushner's brother Jared is married to Ivanka Trump, daughter of former President Donald Trump. He and his wife served as senior advisers during Trump's presidency.
Copyright 2023 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.