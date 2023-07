Singer-songwriter Demi Lovato released a new version of her 2017 hit, "Sorry Not Sorry," on Thursday.

The updated track features Guns N' Roses and Velvet Revolver guitarist Slash.

Lovato, 30, posted a clip of the song on Twitter.

The full version of it, which contains expletives, may be viewed on YouTube.

Lovato also recently released a "rock version" of her 2015 anthem, "Cool for the Summer."

Her most recent album, Holy Fvck, was released in August.