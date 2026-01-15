Universal Studios Hollywood announced Thursday that tickets are now on sale for the second annual Fan Fest Nights. Fan Fest Nights will be held April 23-25 and May 1-3, 7-9 and 14-16.

Last year's Dungeons & Dragons: Secrets of Waterdeep returns "due to popular demand" from last year. The experience welcomes attendees on a Forgotten Realms mission that includes audience participation in puzzle-solving and large Jim Jenson Creature Shop animatronic creatures.

One Piece had costumed characters last year. This year, they are putting on a Grand Pirate Show in the Waterworld stunt show arena.

Scooby-Doo Meets the Universal Monsters is a new immersive walk-through this year. The Studio Tour tram drops guests off on the backlot to solve a mystery with Scooby, Fred, Daphne, Velma and Shaggy.

The mystery walks through Little Europe and Court of Miracles outdoor sets for a mystery involving Frankenstein, Dracula, The Wolf Man and The Bride of Frankenstein. Those sets were featured in 1931's Frankenstein and 1941's The Wolf Man.

Last year's Back to the Future experience was accessed via the tram, with the Courthouse Square redressed as Hill Valley 1955.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter will include a new walk-through searching for a Hippogriff in the Forbidden Forest, guided by a Hogwart's professor.

In Super Nintendo World, visitors can search for multi-colored Yoshis. Attractions like Mario Kart are also open during Fan Fest Nights, as are rides throughout the park.

More will be announced ahead of opening. Full-day tickets to Universal Studios also include Fan Fest Nights.