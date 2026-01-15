Topic Studios announced casting for the film Scorn on Thursday. The erotic thriller will star Adria Arjona and Kingsley Ben-Adir.

Sarah-Violet Bliss wrote and will direct the film. Production begins at the end of the month in the U.K.

Arjona will play a woman who has an affair with a married man (Ben-Adir). The man decides it was "just a fling" according to the logline, but the woman won't leave.

Arjona recently starred in Splitsville, also with Topic, Andor, Blink Twice and Hit Man. Ben-Adir played Bob Marley in Bob Marley: One Love, Malcolm X in One Night in Miami... and a Ken in Barbie.

Bliss co-created the comedy Search Party and wrote for the Wet Hot American Summer Netflix series.