Starz announced Thursday it has acquired the U.S. rights to the limited series Amadeus. It will air the Sky Original series later this year.

Will Sharpe plays composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. Paul Bettany plays his rival, Antonio Salieri. Gabrielle Creevy plays Mozart's wife, Constanze Weber.

The five-episode series is based in the 1979 Peter Shaffer play that also inspired the 1984 film Amadeus. The film won the Best Picture Oscar, Best Actor for F. Murray Abraham as Salieri, Best Director for Milos Forman and five others. Tom Hulce was also nominated for playing Mozart.

The network released a teaser showing Mozart criticizing a composition in front of Salieri. "This repulsive creature played so exquisitely," Salieri narrates as he watches Mozart play piano.

Joe Barton adapted the play for the series, which premiered in the U.K. in December. Rory Kinnear, Lucy Cohu, Jonathan Aris, Enyi Okoronkwo, Jessica Alexander, Hugh Sachs and more also star.