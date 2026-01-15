The Color Purple star Danielle Brooks and The Testament of Ann Lee star Lewis Pullman will announce the Academy Award nominations on Jan. 22 at 8:30 a.m. EST.Viewers can watch the announcements live on Oscar.com, Oscars.org, ABC, Hulu, Disney+ or the Academy's TikTok, YouTube, Instagram and Facebook.The Academy Awards, presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, honor excellence in film. The ceremony will take place March 15. A host has not yet been announced.In December, it was announced the ceremony will move from ABC to YouTube in 2029 and will stream on the platform through 2033.