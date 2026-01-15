The Color Purple star Danielle Brooks and The Testament of Ann Lee star Lewis Pullman will announce the Academy Award nominations on Jan. 22 at 8:30 a.m. EST.

ADVERTISEMENT

Viewers can watch the announcements live on Oscar.com, Oscars.org, ABC, Hulu, Disney+ or the Academy's TikTok, YouTube, Instagram and Facebook.

The Academy Awards, presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, honor excellence in film. The ceremony will take place March 15. A host has not yet been announced.

In December, it was announced the ceremony will move from ABC to YouTube in 2029 and will stream on the platform through 2033.