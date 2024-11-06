The first series Tyler Perry created with Netflix, Beauty in Black, is a hit, amassing 8.7 million views since its Oct. 24 premiere.

The streamer's top-performing English-language television show stars Taylor Polidore Williams as Kimmie, a woman who is forced to leave home and faces financial challenges.

Crystle Stewart portrays Mallory, an entrepreneur.

"The new series follows two women on very different life trajectories on a collision course toward each other," an official description reads. "...Set in Atlanta, the story brings together a wealthy Black family atop a hair care dynasty and an exotic dancer caught up in the seedy underbelly of a famed Magic City strip club."

The show was created as part of a Netflix deal that will see Perry create films from beginning to end.

"I was told many times over many years that Black entertainment doesn't travel throughout the world. So, to have Netflix continue to disprove that over and over with everything I've put on the platform has been phenomenal," Perry told Tudum.

Perry is also set to be honored with the Paley Center for Media's Honor Award in an upcoming December gala.

The series also stars Amber Reign Smith, Ricco Ross, Debbi Morgan, Richard Lawson, Steven G. Norfleet, Julian Horton, Terrell Carter, Shannon Wallace, Bryan Tanaka, Joy Rovaris, Xavier Smalls, Charles Malik Whitfield, Tamera "Tee" Kissen, Ursula O. Robinson, Ashley Versher and George Middlebrook.

Part 1 is now streaming.