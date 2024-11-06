Netflix is teasing the last chapter of Stranger Things, which premieres in 2025.

In a short clip posted Wednesday, the streamer announced the show's last episodes.

Season 5 will tell the stories of "The Crawl," "The Vanishing Of," "The Turnbow Trap," "Sorcerer," "Shock Jock," "Escape from Camazotz," "The Bridge," and, finally, "The Rightside Up."

Episodes such as "The Vanishing of" and "The Rightside Up" appear to correspond with Season 1 titles "The Vanishing of Will Byers" and "The Upside Down," Variety reports.

In July, Stranger Things cast members described how they felt about the show's approaching end.

Millie Bobby Brown , who portrays Eleven, said, "So I started when I was 10. I'm now turning 20 years old. It feels very weird."

A specific release date has not yet been shared.

"In the fall of 1987, one last adventure begins," the preview states.