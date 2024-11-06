Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.They include:-- Adolphe Sax, inventor of the saxophone, in 1814-- Charles Henry Dow, co-founder of Dow Jones and Co.\/first editor of The Wall Street Journal, in 1851-- Musician John Philip Sousa in 1854-- James Naismith, inventor of the game of basketball, in 1861-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Walter Johnson in 1887-- Writer Harold Ross in 1892-- Actor June Squibb in 1929 (age 95)-- Filmmaker Mike Nichols in 1931-- Actor Sally Field in 1946 (age 78)-- Musician Glenn Frey (Eagles\/Longbranch\/Pennywhistle) in 1948-- TV journalist\/former California first lady Maria Shriver in 1955 (age 69)-- Actor Lori Singer in 1957 (age 67)-- Actor Lance Kerwin in 1960-- Musician Paul Brindley (Sundays) in 1963 (age 61)-- Musician\/actor Corey Glover (Living Colour) in 1964 (age 60)-- Actor Kelly Rutherford in 1968 (age 56)-- Writer Colson Whitehead in 1969 (age 55)-- Actor Ethan Hawke in 1970 (age 54)-- Celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson in 1970 (age 54)-- Actor Thandiwe Newton in 1972 (age 52)-- Actor Rebecca Romijn in 1972 (age 52)-- Pat Tillman, pro football player turned soldier, in 1976-- Actor Taryn Manning in 1978 (age 46)-- Former NBA player Lamar Odom in 1979 (age 45)-- Actor\/musician Patina Miller in 1984 (age 40)-- Actor Katie Leclerc in 1986 (age 38)-- Actor Emma Stone in 1988 (age 36)-- Actor Pierson Fode in 1991 (33)-- Actor Hero Fiennes Tiffin in 1997 (age 27)