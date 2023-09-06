Tyler Childers announces 'Mule Pull' tour for 2024
UPI News Service, 09/06/2023
Tyler Childers is going on tour in 2024.
The 32-year-old country music singer announced the Mule Pull tour on Wednesday.
The new tour will see Childers perform in Europe and North America. Shows begin Feb. 15, 2024, in Dublin, Ireland, and conclude May 29 in New York City.
49 Winchester, Allison Russell, Hayes Carll, John R. Miller, Medium Build and Sylvan Esso will join the tour as special guests.
Verified fan pre-sales for tickets begin Sept. 13.
Childers will release a new album, Rustin' in the Rain, on Friday. The album includes the single "In Your Love," which Childers released a music video for in July. The video features actors Colton Haynes and James Scully.
Childers also released a lyric video for the song.
Here's the dates for the Mule Pull tour:
Feb. 15, 2024 - Dublin, Ireland, at 3 Olympia
Feb. 17 - Glasgow, U.K., at Barrowland Ballroom
Feb. 19 - Manchester, U.K., at Royal Albert Hall
Feb. 22 - London, at Eventim Apollo
Feb. 26 - Hamburg, Germany, at at Docks
Feb. 27 - Copenhagen, Denmark, at Vega
March 2 - Amsterdam, Netherlands, at Paradiso
March 3 - Amsterdam, Netherlands, at Paradiso
March 5 - Stockholm, Sweden, at Munchenbryggeriet
March 6 - Oslo, Norway, at Sentrum Scene
April 5 - San Diego, at Viejas Arena
April 6 - Inglewood, Calif., at Kia Forum
April 9 - Tulsa, Okla., at BOK Center
April 10 - Austin, Texas, at Moody Center
April 13 - Fort Worth, Texas, at Dickies Arena
April 15 - Birmingham, Ala., at Legacy Arena at the BJCC
April 16 - Knoxville, Tenn., at Thompson Boling Arena
