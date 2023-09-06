Tyler Childers is going on tour in 2024.

The 32-year-old country music singer announced the Mule Pull tour on Wednesday.

The new tour will see Childers perform in Europe and North America. Shows begin Feb. 15, 2024, in Dublin, Ireland, and conclude May 29 in New York City.

49 Winchester, Allison Russell, Hayes Carll, John R. Miller, Medium Build and Sylvan Esso will join the tour as special guests.

Verified fan pre-sales for tickets begin Sept. 13.

Childers will release a new album, Rustin' in the Rain, on Friday. The album includes the single "In Your Love," which Childers released a music video for in July. The video features actors Colton Haynes and James Scully.

Childers also released a lyric video for the song.

Here's the dates for the Mule Pull tour:

Feb. 15, 2024 - Dublin, Ireland, at 3 Olympia

Feb. 17 - Glasgow, U.K., at Barrowland Ballroom

Feb. 19 - Manchester, U.K., at Royal Albert Hall

Feb. 22 - London, at Eventim Apollo

Feb. 26 - Hamburg, Germany, at at Docks

Feb. 27 - Copenhagen, Denmark, at Vega

March 2 - Amsterdam, Netherlands, at Paradiso

March 3 - Amsterdam, Netherlands, at Paradiso

March 5 - Stockholm, Sweden, at Munchenbryggeriet

March 6 - Oslo, Norway, at Sentrum Scene

April 5 - San Diego, at Viejas Arena

April 6 - Inglewood, Calif., at Kia Forum

April 9 - Tulsa, Okla., at BOK Center

April 10 - Austin, Texas, at Moody Center

April 13 - Fort Worth, Texas, at Dickies Arena

April 15 - Birmingham, Ala., at Legacy Arena at the BJCC

April 16 - Knoxville, Tenn., at Thompson Boling Arena

April 18 - Nashville, at Bridgestone Arena

April 19 - Nashville, at Bridgestone Arena

May 27 - Baltimore, at CFG Bank Arena

May 29 - New York City, at Madison Square Garden