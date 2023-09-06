Jeremy Renner's series Mayor of Kingstown will return for a third season.

Paramount+ announced in a press release Wednesday that it renewed the crime thriller series for Season 3.

Mayor of Kingstown is created by Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone) and Hugh Dillon and produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions.

The series follows "the McLusky family, power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan, where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry." Renner plays Mike McLusky, with Dianne Wiest as Mike's mother, Mariam, and Taylor Handley as Mike's brother Kyle.

"Tacking themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither," an official synopsis reads.

Dillon, Tobi Bamtefa, Emma Laird, Derek Webster, Hamish Allan-Headley and Aidan Gillen also star.

Mayor of Kingstown originally premiered in November 2021 and completed its second season in March. The show is a top performing original drama on Paramount+, the streaming service said.

Renner was seriously injured in a snowplow accident in January and has documented his recovery on social media.

The actor is also known for playing Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and for starring on the Disney+ series Rennervations.