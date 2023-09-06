FX is giving a glimpse of American Horror Story: Delicate.

ADVERTISEMENT

The network shared a trailer for the season Wednesday featuring Emma Roberts and Kim Kardashian

Delicate is the 12th season of American Horror Story, a horror anthology series created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. The new season is based on the Danielle Valentine novel Delicate Condition.

The trailer introduces Roberts as Anna Alcott, an A-list actress who becomes pregnant. Her happy news becomes a nightmare as she is stalked by a mysterious woman and attended to by sinister doctors and nurses.

Kardashian's character is seen guiding and giving advice to Anna (Roberts), who becomes increasingly unstable.

Leslie Grossman and Michaela Jae Rodriguez also star.

FX previously released a teaser that shows a pregnant Anna running for her life.

Delicate will be split into two parts, with Part One to premiere Sept. 20 on FX.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

The season marks Kardashian's acting debut.