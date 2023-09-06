Delicate is the 12th season of American Horror Story, a horror anthology series created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. The new season is based on the Danielle Valentine novel Delicate Condition.
The trailer introduces Roberts as Anna Alcott, an A-list actress who becomes pregnant. Her happy news becomes a nightmare as she is stalked by a mysterious woman and attended to by sinister doctors and nurses.
Kardashian's character is seen guiding and giving advice to Anna (Roberts), who becomes increasingly unstable.
