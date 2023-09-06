The Rolling Stones are back with new music.

The British rock band released a single and music video for the song "Angry" on Wednesday.

The "Angry" video shows Euphoria and The White Lotus actress Sydney Sweeney riding in the back of a red convertible as footage of the Rolling Stones plays on billboards in the streets of Los Angeles.

The Rolling Stones previously featured actress Kristen Stewart in their music video for "Ride 'Em On Down."

"Angry" is the first song to debut from the Rolling Stones' forthcoming album Hackney Diamonds, which the group discussed in a live interview with Jimmy Fallon Wednesday in London.

Sweeney, 25, said at the event that she "freaked out" when the Rolling Stones asked her to star in the "Angry" video, calling it "the biggest thing ever."

"I didn't know it was gonna be the first single, but I loved the song when I heard it," the actress added. "It's been stuck in my head."

The Rolling Stones will release Hackney Diamonds, their first album of original songs since A Bigger Bang (2005), on Oct. 20.