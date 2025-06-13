Tyla has released "Everything Goes with Blue," a new song for the soundtrack of the upcoming Smurfs movie. The film opens in theaters July 18.

ADVERTISEMENT

The lyric video for the song shows the Smurfs dancing as the words flash across the screen.

"I look in the sky, I see you. You're a star, bright and blue," Tyla sings.

Singer Rihanna, who voices Smurfette in the upcoming film, previously released "Friend of Mine" for the soundtrack.

John Goodman, Nick Offerman, Natasha Lyonne, JP Karliak, Daniel Levy, Amy Sedaris, Nick Kroll, James Corden, Octavia Spencer, Hannah Waddingham, Sandra Oh, Alex Winter, Billie Lourd, Xolo Mariduena and Kurt Russell are also part of the movie's voice cast.