South Korean singer and rapper J-Hope has teamed up with GloRilla on new music.

The K-pop star and member of BTS released the single "Killin' It Girl" and an accompanying music video Friday.

The music video opens with J-Hope lying in the middle of the street. He dances in Thailand and sings about a love interest who is a "10 out of 10."

The new music follows his singles "Mona Lisa" and "Sweet Dreams" featuring Miguel, which arrived in March.

"Both tracks are easy to connect with, yet they offer a glimpse into the broader, more evolved musical world I'm building. This is just the start -- I have plenty more musical experiments in store," he previously told Billboard.

The BTS member's newest single also coincides with the final day of his Hope on the Stage tour, which winds down at South Korea's Goyang Stadium.

GloRilla recently released "Typa."