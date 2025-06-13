Julianne Moore discussed the possibility of a sophomore season for her Netflix series Sirens on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon Thursday.

The dark comedy, which also stars Meghann Fahy and Milly Alcock, amassed some 16.7 million views within four days of its arrival on the streamer.

"Fans love it so much, they want it to come back, for Season 2," Fallon said.

"It's crazy. Yeah," Moore responded.

When asked about whether or not Season 2 could be on the horizon, Moore said, "It's not up to me. It's up to our writer Molly Smith Metzler... But the last time you saw me, I was on a ferry leaving town, and I don't know how she'd get back."

The show follows Simone (Alcock) and her "trauma-bonded" relationship with her wealthy employer Kiki (Moore).

Series creator Metzler says the women "really need something from each other. And what they need from each other shifts through the show."

The series also stars Kevin Bacon and Glenn Howerton.

Moore also stars in the upcoming Apple TV+ film Echo Valley opposite Sydney Sweeney.