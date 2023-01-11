South Korean boy band TXT is teasing its new EP.

The K-pop group shared a concept video for its forthcoming EP, The Name Chapter: Temptation, on Wednesday.

The teaser, titled "Nightmare," shows the members of TXT resting in a surreal space decorated with art installations made of stuffed animals.

TXT previously released a concept video titled "Daydream" that shows the members enjoying a sunny day in the woods.

TXT will release The Name Chapter: Temptation on Jan. 27. The group announced the EP in December alongside a teaser featuring psychedelic visuals.

The Name Chapter: Temptation will be the group's first EP since Minisode 2: Thursday's Child, released in May.

TXT consists of Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Hueningkai. The group made its debut in 2019.