ABC renewed Abbott Elementary for a third season Wednesday. Season 2 airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EST.

Abbott Elementary won Golden Globes Tuesday for actors Quinta Brunson and Jesse Tyler Williams and Best Series, Musical or Comedy. Actors Sheryl Lee Ralph and Janelle James also were nominated.

Brunson created the show and plays 2nd grade teacher Janine Teagues. Janine is idealistic and ambitious to help her students at the underfunded Philadelphia, Pa. public school.

James plays principal Ava Coleman. Williams plays Gregory Eddie, a substitute who decided to join Abbott full time.

Ralph plays veteran teacher Barbara Howard, who cautions Janine to keep her expectations reasonable. Lisa Ann Walter and Chris Perfetti also play teachers and William Stanford Davis plays custodian Mr. Johnson.

Abbott Elementary also won Emmys for Ralph's performance, Brunson's writing and Casting Director Wendy O'Brien. It was Emmy-nominated for Williams, James and Brunson's performance and for Outstanding Comedy Series.