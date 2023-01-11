Amazon is giving a glimpse of the new film Shotgun Wedding.

Prime Video shared a trailer for the romantic comedy Wednesday featuring Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel

Shotgun Wedding follows Darcy (Lopez) and Tom (Duhamel), a couple who gather their loveable but very opinionated families for a destination wedding just as they begin to get cold feet.

"And if that wasn't enough of a threat to the celebration, suddenly everyone's lives are in danger when the entire party is taken hostage. 'Til death do us part' takes on a whole new meaning in this hilarious, adrenaline-fueled adventure as Darcy and Tom must save their loved ones -- if they don't kill each other first," an official description reads.

The trailer shows Darcy and Tom form a plan after the wedding guests are taken hostage by pirates.

Shotgun Wedding premieres Jan. 27 on Prime Video.