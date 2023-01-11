One of the original supermodels that rose to fame in the 1980s and '90s, Tatjana Patitz, has died at 56, Vogue reports.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fashion magazine reported her cause of death was related to metastatic breast cancer.

Patitz was known for posing shoulder to shoulder alongside her fellow modeling icons such as Cindy Crawford and Naomi Campbell as they graced the cover of British Vogue in 1990. She went on to appear in George Michael's music video for his hit song "Freedom! '90."

Born in Germany and raised from a young age in Sweden, Patitz's modeling career began at 17. She attracted the attention of German fashion photographer Peter Lindbergh, who launched her career into the stratosphere. The pair collaborated on the Vogue cover and continued to work together over a span of 30 years.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Tatjana Patitz, a long-time friend of Peter's," the Peter Lindbergh Foundation posted on Instagram.

"The Peter Lindbergh Foundation would like to salute Tatjana's kindness, inner beauty and outstanding intelligence. Our thoughts go to her loved ones and particularly Jonah. She will be immensely missed."

Lindbergh died in 2019.

Patitz would also appear in Duran Duran music videos and several films, including Rising Sun featuring Sean Connery.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

While her Vogue covermates Crawford, Campbell, Christy Turlington and Linda Evangelista remained ensconced in the epicenter of the '90s modeling culture, Patitz pursued a quieter life, setting roots in California. She continued to model, walking in Milan for fashion week as recently as 2019, and appeared on another Vogue cover, this time with her son, Jonah Johnson.

She also became passionate about animal-rights issues. She appeared unclothed in PETA's 1994 anti-fur campaign "We'd rather go naked than wear fur."

"At the busiest time in her career, veg supermodel Tatjana Patitz posed in our 'Rather Go Naked' campaign to help animals killed for fur, & remained dedicated to the issue her entire life. We'll remember her as an international icon & compassionate advocate," PETA tweeted.

Patitz is survived by her son.