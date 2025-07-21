TXT releases new EP, 'Beautiful Stranger' music video
UPI News Service, 07/21/2025
South Korean boy band TXT is back with new music.
ADVERTISEMENT
The group, formally known as Together X Tomorrow, released a new EP, titled The Star Chapter: Together, on Monday. They also dropped a music video for "Beautiful Strangers," the second track on the project.
The music video features TXT members Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun and HUENINGKAI running, dancing and standing in a circle holding hands.
"It's strange yet beautiful -- even shattered glass seems to glisten," the K-pop stars sing. "Your broken wings and my horn, scars, just like tattoos -- they're proof of our love."
The group released their first single of 2025, "Love Language," in May.
They dropped the EP The Star Chapter: Sanctuary in November.
The Star Chapter: Together also includes the songs "Upside Down Kiss," "Ghost Girl," "Sunday Driver," "Dance with You," "Take my Half," "Bird of Night" and "Song of the Stars."
Copyright 2025 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.