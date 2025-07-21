"Party 4 U" singer Charli XCX is officially married.

She and longtime partner, The 1975 drummer George Daniel, married Saturday, the BBC reports. The nuptials took place at Hackney Town Hall in London.

The British music artist, who is well-known for her 2024 album Brat and the TikTok dance her song "Apple" inspired, confirmed the news with a pair of videos she posted over the weekend.

The first shows Charli XCX walking into the room in a short white dress with a veil and dark sunglasses.

"When George isn't crying when he sees me walking down the aisle," the text overlay on the video reads.

She commented that he did shed a tear when he saw her.

The second video showcases "bridal party energy" as the group parties.