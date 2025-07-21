Apple TV+ announced Monday that the kids stop-motion series Shape Island is returning for a sophomore season.

Season 2 arrives on the streamer Aug 29.

Shape Island takes its inspiration from the picture books created by Mac Barnett and Jon Klassen -- who are also the show's creators and executive producers.

"Join serious Square, intrepid Circle and tricky Triangle as they dig up some fun, search for answers and build on their friendship -- all while learning how to navigate each other's differences. Shape Island shows kids that friendship can take many shapes," an official synopsis reads.

The voice cast includes Yvette Nicole Brown, Harvey Guillen, Scott Adsit and Gideon Adlon.