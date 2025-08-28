The Twilight Saga is set for re-release on the big screen this October as part of a Fathom Entertainment presentation.
The social media accounts of the film franchise, Fathom and Lionsgate all teased the theatrical return of the vampire-themed blockbusters Wednesday and hinted that more information would be announced Thursday.
"Forever begins again," the posts said. "This October."
Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart play star-crossed lovers Edward and Bella in five movies -- Twilight (2008), The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009), The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010), The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn -- Part 1 (2011) and The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn -- Part 2 (2012).
Oct. 5 marks the 20th anniversary of the publication of Stephenie Meyer's first Twilight novel, which sparked the pop-culture phenomenon.
