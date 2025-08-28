Wicked star and pop music icon Ariana Grande has announced plans to embark on a 2026 concert tour.

Her Eternal Sunshine show will kick off June 6 in Oakland, Calif., and wrap up Aug. 23 in London. It is intended to promote her 2024 album of the same name.

"See you next year," Grande, 32, wrote on Instagram Thursday.

"north america: 9.9 presale / 9.10 onsale (10am local) london: 9.16 presale / 9.18 onsale (10am local) presale sign up open now thru 9.7 (11am et, 2pm et, 7pm bst.)

The post got nearly 1 million "likes" in the first hour it was live.

Grande's last live tour was in 2019 to support her Sweetener album.

As an actress, Grande was recently cast opposite Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro in the family comedy Focker-in-Law, and will soon be seen in the movie musical Wicked: For Good.