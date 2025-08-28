Michael Longfellow is leaving Saturday Night Live after three seasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deadline reported Thursday that the actor and comedian, 31, will exit the NBC late-night sketch comedy series after three seasons.

Longfellow joined SNL in Season 48 and was made a series regular cast member ahead of Season 50.

Variety and The Hollywood Reporter confirmed his departure.

News of Longfellow's exit follows word that Devon Walker and Emil Wakim will leave SNL.

Longfellow reportedly screen-tested as a possible new "Weekend Update" host in May.

SNL Season 51 will premiere Oct. 4 on NBC. Remaining cast members include Kenan Thompson and "Weekend Update" host Colin Jost.