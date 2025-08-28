Bugonia is a sci-fi dark comedy that reunites Stone with filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos, who previously directed her in The Favourite, Poor Things and Kinds of Kindness. The movie is a reimagining of the South Korean film Save the Green Planet!
Stone portrays Michelle Fuller, "a high profile female corporate executive" who finds herself kidnapped by two men (Plemons, Delbis) who believe she is an alien "intent on destroying planet Earth."
