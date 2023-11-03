South Korean girl group Twice will release a holiday remix of "Heart Shaker."

The K-pop group announced "Heart Shaker (Galactika Holiday Remix)," a new version of its hit single, on Friday.

The remix will debut Nov. 7 on Amazon Music.

Twice is releasing the song as "an early holiday gift" for its fan base, known as Once. The fandom will celebrate its eighth "birthday" Saturday.

Twice celebrated the impending anniversary in a video Thursday.

Twice released the original "Heart Shaker" in 2017. The song appears on Merry & Happy, a reissue of the group's album Twicetagram.

The "Heart Shaker" music video passed 400 million views on YouTube in December 2021.

Twice consists of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu. The group released the EP Ready to Be in March.