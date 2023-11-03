Apple TV+ is giving an inside look at the new series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.

The streaming service shared a featurette Friday featuring cast member Kurt Russell and his son Wyatt Russell , who also stars in the show.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is a new series set in Legendary's MonsterVerse, a fictional universe featuring Godzilla, King Kong and other Toho Co. characters.

The show takes place in the wake of a "thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking revelation that monsters are real."

Anna Sawai and Ren Watabe play siblings "following in their father's footsteps to uncover their family's connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch. Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army Officer Lee Shaw."

Russell and Wyatt Russell play older and younger versions of Shaw across two timelines in the show.

"My son, Wyatt, and I, we're playing the same person," Russell says in the featurette. "We go from his period of time back in the '50s to modern day."

"We had been asked to be in the same movie, usually as father and son, but the idea of playing the same person had an artistic element to it that drew us to it," Wyatt Russell adds.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is co-developed by Chris Black and Matt Fraction. The cast also includes Kiersey Clemons, Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, Joe Tippett, Elisa Lasowski and John Goodman.

Apple TV+ released a teaser trailer for the show in September.

The series will have a two-episode premiere Nov. 17.