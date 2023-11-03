Marvel is giving a glimpse of the new show Echo.

The studio shared a trailer for the upcoming series Friday featuring Alaqua Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio

Echo is based on the Marvel Comics character Maya Lopez, aka Echo. The character is the deaf, Native American adoptive daughter of crime lord William Fisk, aka Kingpin, and has the ability to perfectly copy others' movements.

Cox and D'Onofrio return as Echo and Kingpin after previously playing the characters in the Disney+ series Hawkeye. Echo also stars Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Graham Greene, Cody Lightning and Charlie Cox.

The five-episode series follows Echo (Cox) as she is pursued by Fisk's (D'Onofrio) criminal empire.

"When the journey brings her home, she must confront her own family and legacy," an official synopsis reads.

Echo is directed by Sydney Freeland and Catriona McKenzie and executive produced by Kevin Feige, Stephen Broussard and Louis D'Esposito. The series premieres Jan. 10 on Disney+ and Hulu.

Echo will be the first MA-rated Marvel show.