Peacock announced Friday that it will stream uncensored reunions of its reality shows. Host Andy Cohen made the announcement at BravoCon in Las Vegas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Peacock previously aired uncensored reunions with the casts of reality shows Below Deck Sailing Yacht, The Real Housewives of Atlanta, The Real Housewives of New Jersey, The Real Housewives of New York City, The Real Housewives of Orange County, and Vanderpump Rules.

Reunions will air first on Bravo, with profanity omitted per network guidelines. The uncensored version will stream the day after.

Peacock streams every Bravo series one day after it airs. The streaming service currently has the library of Real Housewives, Below Deck, Project Runway, Million Dollar Listings and more series.

The series Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip is a Peacock exclusive. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently airing its 13th season.

BravoCon runs through Sunday.