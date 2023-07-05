South Korean girl group Twice took to the stage on Today.

The K-pop stars performed on Wednesday's episode of the NBC morning show as part of the Today summer concert series.

Twice performed its hit singles "Alcohol-Free," "Moonlight Sunrise" and "Set Me Free."

"Alcohol-Free" appears on the group's 2021 EP Taste of Love, while "Moonlight Sunrise" and "Set Me Free" appear on the EP Ready to Be, released in March.

Twice is in the midst of its Ready to Be world tour and will next perform Thursday in New York.

Dan + Shay and Renee Rapp will also perform on Today in July as part of the summer concert series.

Twice consists of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu. The group made its debut in 2015.